Anthony Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in the sixth round of their fight in Miami

Anthony Joshua inflicted a knockout on Jake Paul after enduring frustrating early rounds against the YouTube star in Miami.

Britain's two-time world heavyweight champion struggled to pin down Paul in the early rounds but finally ended the fight with a huge right hand in the sixth round.

Paul, who had found it hard to keep his footing throughout the fight, toppled down by the ropes and the referee waved it off as he rose unsteadily to his feet.

But Joshua admitted afterwards that it "wasn't the best performance", with the 36-year-old widely expected to stop his novice opponent much sooner in the bout, which had been scheduled to go eight rounds at the Kaseya Center.

Image: Paul was unable to continue after being floored heavily in the sixth round

The YouTube star had made a typically brash entrance, sporting sunglasses as he was joined by a rap artist on his ring walk, but Paul exuded nervous energy when the first bell rung, back peddling for much of the first round.

Paul did land a solitary left hand to the delight of the American crowd as Joshua pushed out probing jabs while attempting to find his range.

Joshua displayed more aggression in the second round, landing a crunching shot that drew a rueful smile from Paul, and then unloaded a swift combination as the YouTuber sought refuge on the ropes.

But Joshua, who had not fought since a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024, was struggling to land his power punches and had to withstand a cheeky uppercut from Paul in the third.

A looping hook from Paul caught Joshua by surprise in the fourth, causing fleeting embarrassment rather than pain, but it was Paul who was left wincing after he took a low blow.

Paul's resistance unravelled in the fifth as he wilted to the canvas after a flurry of punches from Joshua and the referee issued a count.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joshua calls for a blockbuster clash with Tyson Fury after his win over Paul. Jake vs Joshua is now available to watch globally only on Netflix

Joshua moved in menacingly and a right hand dropped Paul more heavily, with the bell sounding as Joshua swung in spiteful punches.

But Paul was ruthlessly halted by Joshua in the next round as he toppled to the canvas following another exchange and then, when Paul clambered to his feet, Joshua delivered a fight-ending right hand.

Speaking in the ring afterwards, Joshua told Netflix: "It wasn't the best performance.

"The goal was to get Jake Paul out and hurt him.

"Jake Paul has done really well tonight.

"I want to give him his props, he got up, time and time again.

"I don't care about legacy.

"I'm just doing what I decide to do."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul thought he had broken his jaw in his clash with Joshua. Jake vs Joshua is now available to watch globally only on Netflix

Paul insisted he can still succeed at the sport's highest level, despite his defeat.

"I'm feeling good, that was fun, I love this sport," he told Netflix.

"Anthony is a great fighter and I got beat but that's what this sport is about.

"I have already won in every way of life.

"This sport has helped me so much.

"I'm going to come back and get a world championship belt at some point.

"I just got tired to be honest. He did amazing and hits really hard."