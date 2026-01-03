Jake Paul loses WBA cruiserweight ranking after defeat to Anthony Joshua in Miami in December

Jake Paul has slipped out of the WBA cruiserweight rankings after losing his heavyweight clash with Anthony Joshua in Miami last month.

Paul was stopped in the sixth round by former world champion Joshua, who was fighting for the first time since a defeat to Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

YouTuber-turned boxer Paul was 14th in the cruiserweight rankings after beating Julio Cesar Chavez in July and then entered his bout with Joshua at 15.

Now, though, the American has dropped out, with Bosnia's Edin Puhalo up into 15th spot.

Paul broke his jaw in two places during his loss to Joshua, although claimed he won two rounds and "wobbled" the former Olympic champion.

The 28-year-old has said on brother Logal Paul's Impaulsive podcast:"It's not that hard to get your a** beat. I won two rounds then he won two, then I got dropped.

"I was doing good, my cardio, just the mental pressure of the big guy, and sparring the big people is different than the 10oz gloves so I was feeling his power a lot more.

"It was a great experience. I wish I had more than three weeks to put on more muscle so I could really hit him. My biggest mistake was not doing altitude training.

"I see where I could have done better so I'm a little disappointed but I also know how good he is. I had him wobbled at one point, but he had his hands up better this fight."

Paul's record as a pro is now 12-2, with his other defeat coming against Tommy Fury in February 2023.