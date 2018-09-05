Toe 2 Toe podcast: Ted Cheeseman, Amir Khan, Samuel Vargas, Anthony Joshua and Hughie Fury are on

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week, Ross Thompson-Jenkins and Spencer Fearon are joined by Ted Cheeseman, who looks ahead to a cracking Copper Box card next month.

We have another packed line-up and you can download the podcast here.

Ted Cheeseman joins us in the studio to talk about his upcoming fight with Asinia Byfield for the vacant British title on the October 27.

Amir Khan admits a fight with Kell Brook is more realistic now after Kell said he would come back down to 147lbs.

Samuel Vargas reminds everyone that if he touches Amir Khan with anything, he'll be going down.

Anthony Joshua feels Deontay Wilder is taking the Tyson Fury fight to strengthen his position in negotiations for a fight with him.

Hughie Fury admits Anthony Joshua is the fight he wants but he has to get past Kubrat Pulev first.

US Round-Up has Michelle Joy Phelps brings us the latest news from America