Khan vs Vargas: Joe Goossen and Chris Johnson clash ahead of welterweight battle

2:04 Watch the war of words between Goossen and Johnson Watch the war of words between Goossen and Johnson

Joe Goossen has warned opposite number Chris Johnson he will be silenced by an Amir Khan win following a war of words.

The two trainers went into a war of words at the final press conference ahead of their Birmingham battle, live on Sky Sports, with Khan facing Samuel Vargas.

JD Ringside: Amir Khan Live on

Johnson suggested Goossen would not be able to prepare Khan following the Bolton star's knockout at the hands of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez two fights ago.

It has been Goossen's first full camp since teaming up with Khan and he promised to "mute" Johnson's suggestions, even if Team Vargas had the last laugh...

To see what went on between the two trainers, hit play at the top of the article.

Tale of the tape: Amir Khan v Samuel Vargas

Watch Amir Khan against Samuel Vargas, from the Arena Birmingham, on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.