Khan vs Vargas: Amir Khan warns Samuel Vargas to expect punishing loss as he seeks super fight in 2018

4:02 Amir Khan wants to silence Samuel Vargas and his team after press conference remarks Amir Khan wants to silence Samuel Vargas and his team after press conference remarks

Amir Khan says Samuel Vargas will be "hurt" and outclassed this weekend as the British star wants to secure a "mega fight" before the end of the year.

The former world champion faces his Colombian opponent in Birmingham this Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, and talks have already begun for Khan to battle Kell Brook or Manny Pacquiao in December.

But Chris Johnson, the trainer for Vargas, questioned Khan's punch resistance during the press conference, drawing a heated response from the home favourite, who intends to prove his point with another explosive victory.

I'm going to hurt him in this fight, and I'm going to put on a good performance, and I'm going to outclass him. Amir Khan

Khan told Sky Sports News: "I was going to say to him that after this fight, I'd like him to see what he can do with his own fighter really in Vargas, because I know that I'm going to hurt him in this fight, and I'm going to put on a good performance, and I'm going to outclass him.

"Maybe those words that he said about me, I think he could use for his own fighter.

2:04 Khan's trainer Joe Goossen clashed with opposing coach Chris Johnson Khan's trainer Joe Goossen clashed with opposing coach Chris Johnson

"Obviously I've been knocked out in the professional game before. They are going to talk about me, they are going to talk about my old previous fights. I'm a totally different fighter from there. I've got a new trainer, I've changed my way of living, I've changed how I treat boxing now.

"I'm going to be ready for whatever Vargas and his team bring to the table. They are going to start playing mind games, try putting me down, try making me think negatively, but to be honest with you, I've been through these press conferences many times before."

1:48 Promoter Eddie Hearn outlines his plans for Khan if he defeats Vargas Promoter Eddie Hearn outlines his plans for Khan if he defeats Vargas

British rival Brook is willing to return to welterweight for a long-awaited showdown with Khan, while Pacquiao has also held recent negotiations about a fight with the Bolton man.

"I'm in touching distance of it, from that big mega fight," said Khan. "You've got talks of Manny Pacquiao, you've got talks of Kell Brook.

"There are some big fighters out there, and these fights are 147lbs fighters, which I am also, and they want to come down to 147.

"I think that getting past this fight, me and Eddie will have a sit down, and there's some big fights in the future to come."

Watch Amir Khan against Samuel Vargas, from the Arena Birmingham, on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.