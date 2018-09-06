Khan vs Vargas: Kell Brook or Manny Pacquiao 'super fight' could be next, says Eddie Hearn

Kell Brook and Manny Pacquiao will be watching on as Amir Khan has the chance to set up a "super fight" next, says Eddie Hearn.

Brook will be ringside as part of the Sky Sports team for Khan's Birmingham showdown with Samuel Vargas on Saturday night, with 'Pac-Man' expected to be tuning in from further afield.

Khan has already been linked with a stadium fight against his two big rivals and promoter Hearn insists an impressive win over Vargas could even put Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr on his radar.

Kell Brook will be there, Manny Pacquiao will be watching, so will all the other welterweights in the world Eddie Hearn

"One thing is, without a doubt, that if Amir Khan wins on Saturday night, he is in a super fight, whether that's Pacquiao, whether that's Brook, whether that's Crawford, whether that's Spence," Hearn told Sky Sports News.

"He's ready to go into those fights. He wants that. That's why he returned to the sport. I think he's going to look to answer a lot of questions on Saturday night.

"He's got a tough fight in front of him in Vargas. Kell Brook will be there, Manny Pacquiao will be watching, so will all the other welterweights in the world."

Khan will be making his second appearance as a Matchroom Boxing fighter after signing a three-fight deal with Hearn.

It will also be the Bolton star's second professional bout in Birmingham and his promoter is promising even bigger things next, if he deals with Vargas.

Khan and Vargas top a busy bill in Birmingham

"One thing you know with Amir Khan, he's always going to excite you," he added.

"He's great to watch. His speed is frightening. It's going to be a brilliant atmosphere, he's got huge support in the arena on Saturday, and the future is very bright if he can come through Samuel Vargas."

