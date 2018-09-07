Khan vs Vargas: Amir Khan strips down as he returns to welterweight

Amir Khan was forced to strip down as he successfully made the welterweight limit for the first time in three years ahead of his fight with Samuel Vargas.

Khan will take on Colombia's Vargas at the Arena Birmingham on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, and the Bolton star was bang on 10st 7lbs although he did have to strip down behind a towel to make the required weight.

Vargas also weighed inside the 147lbs mark, hitting the scales a pound lighter than his foe.

Following an explosive return that lasted just 39 seconds last time out, 'King' Khan is back at his favoured welterweight and will be looking to make a sizzling statement that shoots his name back into world title contention.

Khan said to Sky Sports afterwards: "Everything had to come off today and that's the first time that has happened. We made the weight so I'm glad. I'm now going to hydrate myself, eat well and be ready for tomorrow night.

"I feel good, this is my natural weight and where I feel strongest.

"You see the speed, power and explosive at this weight. I have a 100 per cent record in this division.

"Vargas seems ready and made the weight well, but I'm more than ready. It is a test, most of these guys give it their all and he's had enough time to train.

"I'm very chilled, I've had a lot of fights. I'm only 31-years old and this is just another day at the office. I'm very experienced at this level. The best is still ahead of me, I want to be world champion again."

All the weights for Saturday's show:

Amir Khan vs Samuel Vargas - 12 Rounds Welterweight

Khan: 10st 7lbs

Vargas: 10st 6lbs

Sam Eggington vs Hassan Mwakinyo - 10 Rounds super-welterweight

Eggington: 10st 13lbs

Mwakinyo: 11st 1lb

Sam Eggington will face Hassan Mwakinyo

Jason Welborn vs Tommy Langford - British middleweight title

Welborn: 11st 5lbs

Langford: 11st 5lbs 8oz

Lewis Ritson vs Oscar Amador - 8 Rounds super-lightweight

Ritson: 10st 2lbs

Amador: 10st 2lbs

Scott Fitzgerald vs Craig Morris - 10 Rounds super-welterweight

Fitzgerald: 11st 1lbs 12oz

Morris: 10st 13lbs 6oz

