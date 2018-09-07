Khan vs Vargas: Samuel Vargas says Amir Khan is past his peak

Samuel Vargas believes Amir Khan is no longer a top-level fighter and will prove it by knocking him out on Saturday night.

Vargas weighed in at 10st 6lbs ahead of their Birmingham showdown, live on Sky Sports, with the British star forced to strip off and hit the welterweight limit of 10st 7lbs.

Khan sees the fight as the perfect platform to get back into the welterweight world-title mix, but the Colombian visitor says the 31-year-old is no longer a threat.

I've been fighting Danny Garcia and Errol Spence. I don't put him in the same league as those guys. Samuel Vargas

"To be honest, I've been in with top-level fighters like Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia and I don't put Amir Khan up there anymore," he told Sky Sports News.

"I don't care what people say, it's impossible.

In 2016 Vargas lost to Garcia, who is fighting for the WBC title on Saturday night

"I do give him the respect for the lot of things he has done in the sport but I've been fighting Danny Garcia and Errol Spence. I don't put him in the same league as those guys.

"And come Saturday night, I will bring out the very best I've ever seen out of myself.

"I had a great training camp, he struggled to make the weight and he actually made the rumours that I was actually struggling but it came to show he was the one.

"I am happy and I am going to look for the knockout tomorrow."

