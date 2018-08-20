P4P Top 10: Johnny Nelson opts for Gennady Golovkin as the world's best boxer

With the 'season' over, we have asked The Panel to rank their pound-for-pound favourites. There is no Floyd Mayweather or Andre Ward to turn to, so who is the new No 1 and who is in the new chasing pack? Johnny Nelson is the first under the spotlight...

1 - Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1-KO34)

He might not be on the way up like some fighters on this list but he deserves to be No 1. He is unbeatable, he just keeps fighting, stays active - unlike some of the others - and against a very good 'Canelo', just showed his ring awareness and smartness.

2 - Terence Crawford (33-0-KO24)

He's a three-weight world champion, cleaned up super-lightweight and jumped straight up. It's not just about winning either. He's smooth and cute and he knows how to win in style.

3 - Vasyl Lomachenko (11-1-KO9)

There is that much talent out there and this is subjective, so you could argue he is the No 1. He is not unbeaten and he is far from the finished article. Look at the same list in one or two years' time.

4 - Saul Alvarez (49-1-2-KO34)

I rate this guy and thought he boxed brilliantly against Golovkin. I didn't expect him to box so well and don't forget, he has still only lost to the very best.

5 - Oleksandr Usyk (15-0-KO11)

When I saw him twist Wladimir Klitschko up in sparring for the Joshua fight, I knew he was going to be a world champion, no matter what. His skills for his size are unreal. His footwork is top draw and he's another one who is nowhere the finished article.

6 - Anthony Joshua (21-0-KO19)

I've got to throw him in there because he's proved it. He is the first to admit there is more to come from him, too. He has taken on the best he can and has beaten them.

7 - Mikey Garcia (39-0-KO30)

I do like 'Mikey' but at the moment, he doesn't stand out and give me that buzz. The time out hasn't helped but give him a gut-checking fight, I think he'll shoot straight up this list.

8 - Errol Spence Jr (24-0-KO21)

He is yet to move up, but his pure talent gets him in here. He man-handled Kell Brook, and destroyed Lamont Peterson as the champion.

9 - Deontay Wilder (40-0-KO39)

He's got everything he needs for success - height, weight, reach, strength and confidence, and he is heavyweight world champion. He is braggadocious and our sport needs that.

10 - Naoya Inoue (16-0-KO14)

From what we've seen, he already looks unstoppable. I do think he will come out on top in the World Boxing Super Series as well. It will elevate him to the top five.

