Rocky Fielding feared his career was going nowhere, admits trainer Jamie Moore

Trainer Jamie Moore says he was "over the moon" to see Rocky Fielding become a world champion after a tough 12 months.

Fielding was crowned WBA 'World' super-middleweight champion after stopping previously-unbeaten Tyron Zeuge out in Germany.

Rocky Fielding celebrates winning the WBA world super-middleweight title

Moore and Nigel Travis - who had travelled around 13,000km in less than 24 hours to be in his corner - were the men behind the stunning success that propelled the Merseysider into the boxing elite.

Fielding still had the November 2015 loss to local rival Callum Smith hanging over him, but the fifth-round stoppage of Zeuge not only overshadowed that but kickstarted a career the 30-year-old felt had been put on hold.

Rocky Fielding was wondering where his career was going

"I am over the moon for him," Moore told Sky Sports.

"Twelve months ago, he'd been telling me he thought his career was stalling and didn't really think it was going anywhere.

"And then what a turnaround for him in those 12 months. The world's his oyster now.

"I don't really want to talk about what's next for him. I've got to be honest because moments like this are what he's worked a lifetime for. I would rather not hear him thinking about what's next, just sit back, relax and enjoy it.

Rocky Fielding will soon become a father again

"He's got a baby on the way, he wants to take his son to nursery - that he has missed - all those little things that he's worked for.

"He [Zeuge] has got a rematch clause but I don't think he'll take it, then we'll see what happens.

"But you know what? I am over the moon for him [Fielding]. What a nice lad and it couldn't happen to a nicer guy."

Super-middleweight world champions Title Holder Record Won when Defences WBA Super George Groves 38-3-KO2 27/5/2017 2 WBA World Rocky Fielding 27-1-KO15 14/7/2018 - WBC David Benavidez 20-0-KO17 8/9/2017 1 WBO Gilberto Ramirez 38-0-KO25 9/4/2016 4 IBF Vacant - - -

