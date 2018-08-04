Cricket Fixtures

Fixtures & Results

Cricket Fixtures & Results

Click here for Cricket Live on


Select a date
 

4th August, 2018

England v India Test Series 2018

England win by 31 runs, Day 4 of 5 Report

Kia Super League 2018

  • Loughborough Lightning

  • Result

  • Yorkshire Diamonds

Loughborough Lightning win by 41 runs Match Area

  • Yorkshire Diamonds

  • Result

  • Southern Vipers

  • Report

Yorkshire Diamonds win by 12 runs Report

  • Loughborough Lightning

  • Result

  • Surrey Stars

Loughborough Lightning win by 9 wickets Match Area

  • Lancashire Thunder

  • Result

  • Western Storm

  • Report

Western Storm win by 7 wickets Report

  • Loughborough Lightning

  • Result

  • Southern Vipers

  • Report

Loughborough Lightning win by 3 wickets Report

Vitality Blast

  • Notts Outlaws

  • Result

  • Worcestershire Rapids

  • Report

Worcestershire Rapids win by 72 runs Report

5th August, 2018

Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018

West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018

Kia Super League 2018

  • Yorkshire Diamonds

  • 14:30

  • Western Storm

Vitality Blast

Vitality Blast

  • Northamptonshire Steelbacks

  • 14:30

  • Birmingham Bears

6th August, 2018

West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018

7th August, 2018

Kia Super League 2018

  • Lancashire Thunder

  • 14:30

  • Surrey Stars

Vitality Blast

Vitality Blast

  • Lancashire Lightning

  • 18:30

  • Durham Jets

8th August, 2018

Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018

Kia Super League 2018

  • Southern Vipers

  • 14:30

  • Yorkshire Diamonds

Vitality Blast

Vitality Blast

  • Durham Jets

  • 18:30

  • Leicestershire Foxes

  • Derbyshire Falcons

  • 19:00

  • Northamptonshire Steelbacks

9th August, 2018

England v India Test Series 2018

Kia Super League 2018

  • Surrey Stars

  • 14:30

  • Loughborough Lightning

  • Western Storm

  • 16:30

  • Lancashire Thunder

Vitality Blast

Vitality Blast

  • Worcestershire Rapids

  • 16:30

  • Derbyshire Falcons

  • Yorkshire Vikings

  • 19:00

  • Lancashire Lightning

Caribbean Premier League 2018

  • Trinbago Knight Riders

  • 1:00

  • St Lucia Stars

  • Guyana Amazon Warriors

  • 23:00

  • St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

10th August, 2018

Vitality Blast

Vitality Blast

  • Notts Outlaws

  • 18:30

  • Yorkshire Vikings

  • Northamptonshire Steelbacks

  • 18:30

  • Durham Jets

  • Lancashire Lightning

  • 18:30

  • Birmingham Bears

  • Leicestershire Foxes

  • 18:30

  • Worcestershire Rapids

11th August, 2018

Kia Super League 2018

  • Loughborough Lightning

  • 14:30

  • Lancashire Thunder

Vitality Blast

  • Derbyshire Falcons

  • 19:00

  • Leicestershire Foxes

Caribbean Premier League 2018

  • Trinbago Knight Riders

  • 1:00

  • Jamaica Tallawahs

  • Guyana Amazon Warriors

  • 21:00

  • St Lucia Stars

