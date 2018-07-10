Geoffrey Boycott has 'succesful' quadruple heart bypass surgery

Geoffrey Boycott is recovering after having open heart surgery

Former England Test captain Geoffrey Boycott has undergone successful quadruple heart bypass surgery, his family have confirmed.

The 77-year-old, who played 108 Test matches for England over an 18-year period, spent 10 days in hospital after having surgery in Leeds on June 27.

Boycott's daughter Emma confirmed the former Yorkshire captain is now recovering at home.

In a statement released on Boycott's official Twitter, she wrote: "My father, Geoffrey Boycott, had quadruple bypass open heart surgery on Wednesday, June 27.

"He spent 10 days in hospital in Leeds, with most of that time in the Cardiac Critical Care Unit. The surgeon says the operation was a success and has now allowed him to recover from the invasive surgery.

"This will take some time so he will not be commentating at the start of the England v India test match series but hopes to be back at work for the third Test match in Nottingham."