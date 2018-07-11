Liam Plunkett converts crucial spot-kick in England cricketers' penalty shootout at Trent Bridge!

0:51 Watch the England cricket team face off against each other in a penalty shootout after a training match finished in a draw Watch the England cricket team face off against each other in a penalty shootout after a training match finished in a draw

That's now TWO penalty shootouts England have won during the World Cup…

England's footballers came through spot-kicks against Colombia en route to Wednesday night's semi-final against Croatia and now their cricketing counterparts have tested their mettle with penalties.

England vs India Live on

During training ahead of Thursday's opening ODI against India at Trent Bridge - live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 12pm - Eoin Morgan's men separated into 'bibs' and 'no bibs' for a spot-kick challenge.

The bibbed side came out on top, with Ben Stokes, now fully over his hamstring injury, showing the shot-stopping prowess of Jordan Pickford between the posts, and Liam Plunkett converting the decisive penalty.

Ben Stokes saved Moeen Ali's penalty in the shootout

Perhaps England's footballers will look for tips if their game with Croatia goes all the way…

Watch the first ODI, at Trent Bridge, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) from 12pm on Thursday.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.