Sir Viv Richards: Through his Eyes - Episode Three

23:43 West Indies great Sir Viv Richards takes Mark Butcher through his life in part three of our 'Through His Eyes' series West Indies great Sir Viv Richards takes Mark Butcher through his life in part three of our 'Through His Eyes' series

Watch episode three of 'Sir Vivian Richards: Through his Eyes', as he reflects on a nervy start to life in Test cricket and his battles with various fast bowlers.

Hit play on the video above to watch the third installment in full.

Over the series, Viv will tell Mark Butcher how he brought his unique swagger to the Windies team, as well as reflect on captaining the side and their World Cup wins in 1975 and 1979.

EPISODE THREE - THE WORLD STAGE

Butcher talks to Sir Viv about his approach to batting, staring down fast bowlers, and the struggles he faced during his first Test match.

Sir Viv recalls how he stood up to bowlers, being told by Australian bowler Len Pascoe 'you're going to be a hospital case, the next one you miss' and how he stared him down, refusing to fear any of the bowlers he faced.

He also recalls feeling overwhelmed before his first Test match, which was in India, and falling to the bottom of the stairs on his way out of the dressing room and to the crease, as his knees had given way.

But, after a testing start to his career on the international stage, Sir Viv left his mark everywhere he went and has particularly fond memories of England.

EPISODE TWO - SWAGGER IN SOMERSET

21:19 Sir Viv reflects fondly on his time at Somerset with former team-mate Sir Ian Botham Sir Viv reflects fondly on his time at Somerset with former team-mate Sir Ian Botham

Sir Ian Botham catches up with Sir Viv to reminisce on their friendship and the roles they played in an illustrious spell at Somerset CCC.

After being written off by a Surrey scout, Sir Viv recalls how he was picked up for Somerset by Len Creed - and how he and Beefy hit it off from the start, as the county became 'a home away from home'.

The pair reflect on a selection of their favourite cricketing memories, the influence of Brian Close - a magnificent leader, and the toughest man Sir Viv ever came across - as well as some of the pranks they played!

Plus, they discuss the day that Somerset chose to show Sir Viv and Joel Garner the door - and why Beefy decided it was time to leave Taunton.

EPISODE ONE - SON OF ST JOHN'S

In the first installment, Viv explains his rise to the West Indies first team, which came in 1974 when he made his Test debut against India.

18:41 Sir Viv takes Butcher through his early life in part one of the series Sir Viv takes Butcher through his early life in part one of the series

Richards went on to play 121 Tests and 187 ODIs for his country, scoring a combined 15, 261 runs and 35 centuries, so find out how his career began in the first part of our documentary series.

Comment below on skysports.com to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.