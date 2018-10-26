Cricket Fixtures & Results
26th October, 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
-
-
Pakistan
- 17:00
-
Australia
- Match Area
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
-
-
Bangladesh
- In-Play
-
Zimbabwe
- Match Area
Bangladesh need 203 runs to win from 38.5 overs Match Area
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
-
-
Victoria
- Close
-
New South Wales
- Match Area
Victoria lead New South Wales by 197 runs with 2 wickets remaining, Day 2 of 4 Match Area
-
-
South Australia
- Close
-
Queensland
- Match Area
South Australia lead Queensland by 151 runs with 6 wickets remaining, Day 2 of 4 Match Area
-
-
Western Australia
- Close
-
Tasmania
- Match Area
Tasmania lead Western Australia by 65 runs with 8 wickets remaining, Day 2 of 4 Match Area
Pakistan Women v Australia Women Twenty20 Series in Malaysia 2018
-
-
Pakistan Women
- 3:00
-
Australia Women
- Match Area
27th October, 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
-
-
Sri Lanka
- 14:30
-
England
- Match Area
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
-
-
India
- 9:00
-
West Indies
- Match Area
Pakistan Women v Australia Women Twenty20 Series in Malaysia 2018
-
-
Pakistan Women
- 11:00
-
Australia Women
- Match Area
28th October, 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
-
-
Pakistan
- 16:00
-
Australia
- Match Area
29th October, 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
-
-
India
- 8:00
-
West Indies
- Match Area
Pakistan Women v Australia Women Twenty20 Series in Malaysia 2018
-
-
Pakistan Women
- 2:00
-
Australia Women
- Match Area
30th October, 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
-
-
Sri Lanka Board President's XI
- 4:30
-
England
- Match Area
31st October, 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
-
-
Pakistan
- 16:00
-
New Zealand
- Match Area
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
-
-
Prime Ministers XI
- 2:50
-
South Africa
- Match Area
1st November, 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
-
-
India
- 8:00
-
West Indies
- Match Area
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
-
-
Sri Lanka Board President's XI
- 4:30
-
England
- Match Area
2nd November, 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
-
-
Pakistan
- 16:00
-
New Zealand
- Match Area
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
-
-
Victoria
- 23:30
-
South Australia
- Match Area
-
-
New South Wales
- 23:30
-
Tasmania
- Match Area