Match summary

West Indies in England

3rd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Birmingham

England Yet to bat. West Indies are batting, 138 for 5, from 39 overs.

West Indies 1st innings

Total

138 for 5, from 39 overs.

Batting

  1. Brathwaite (c) c Smith b Wood; 61 runs, 86 balls, 8 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 70.93
  2. Louis c Smith b Atkinson; 26 runs, 61 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.62
  3. McKenzie b Wood; 12 runs, 9 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
  4. Athanaze b Atkinson; 2 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 28.57
  5. Hodge b Woakes; 13 runs, 11 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 118.18
  6. Holder not out; 10 runs, 32 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 31.25
  7. Da Silva (wk) not out; 11 runs, 29 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 37.93

Extras

3 from 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Joseph
  • Motie
  • Joseph
  • Seales

Fall of Wickets

  • Mikyle Louis at 76 for 1, from 21.5 overs
  • Kirk McKenzie at 93 for 2, from 24.3 overs
  • Alick Athanaze at 97 for 3, from 25.6 overs
  • Kraigg Brathwaite at 115 for 4, from 28.5 overs
  • Kavem Hodge at 115 for 5, from 29.1 overs

Bowling

  1. Woakes: 12overs, 2 maidens, 44 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.66.
  2. Atkinson: 9overs, 1 maidens, 40 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.44.
  3. Wood: 10overs, 1 maidens, 31 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.10.
  4. Stokes: 8overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.75.

Match details

  • Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
  • Umpire: Nitin Menon
  • Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
  • TV umpire: Rod Tucker
  • Match referee: Javagal Srinath
  • Reserve umpire: Russell Warren