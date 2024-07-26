West Indies 1st innings
Total
138 for 5, from 39 overs.
Batting
- Brathwaite (c) c Smith b Wood; 61 runs, 86 balls, 8 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 70.93
- Louis c Smith b Atkinson; 26 runs, 61 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.62
- McKenzie b Wood; 12 runs, 9 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
- Athanaze b Atkinson; 2 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 28.57
- Hodge b Woakes; 13 runs, 11 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 118.18
- Holder not out; 10 runs, 32 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 31.25
- Da Silva (wk) not out; 11 runs, 29 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 37.93
Extras
3 from 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Joseph
- Motie
- Joseph
- Seales
Fall of Wickets
- Mikyle Louis at 76 for 1, from 21.5 overs
- Kirk McKenzie at 93 for 2, from 24.3 overs
- Alick Athanaze at 97 for 3, from 25.6 overs
- Kraigg Brathwaite at 115 for 4, from 28.5 overs
- Kavem Hodge at 115 for 5, from 29.1 overs
Bowling
- Woakes: 12overs, 2 maidens, 44 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.66.
- Atkinson: 9overs, 1 maidens, 40 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.44.
- Wood: 10overs, 1 maidens, 31 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.10.
- Stokes: 8overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.75.
Match details
- Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
- Umpire: Nitin Menon
- Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
- TV umpire: Rod Tucker
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Reserve umpire: Russell Warren