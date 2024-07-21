Skip to content
July 2024
Sunday 21st July 2024
S
21
Monday 22nd July 2024
M
22
Tuesday 23rd July 2024
T
23
Wednesday 24th July 2024
W
24
Thursday 25th July 2024
T
25
Friday 26th July 2024
F
26
Saturday 27th July 2024
S
27
Sunday 28th July 2024
S
28
Monday 29th July 2024
M
29
Tuesday 30th July 2024
T
30
Wednesday 31st July 2024
W
31
August 2024
Thursday 1st August 2024
T
1
Friday 2nd August 2024
F
2
Saturday 3rd August 2024
S
3
Sunday 4th August 2024
S
4
Monday 5th August 2024
M
5
Tuesday 6th August 2024
T
6
Wednesday 7th August 2024
W
7
Thursday 8th August 2024
T
8
Friday 9th August 2024
F
9
Saturday 10th August 2024
S
10
Sunday 11th August 2024
S
11
Monday 12th August 2024
M
12
Today
The Hundred Men
London Spirit Men
are scheduled to play
Welsh Fire Men
.
Starting at
3:00pm
.
Southern Brave Men
are scheduled to play
Manchester Originals Men
.
Starting at
6:30pm
.
The Hundred Women
London Spirit Women
are scheduled to play
Welsh Fire Women
.
Starting at
11:30am
.
Southern Brave Women
are scheduled to play
Manchester Originals Women
.
Starting at
3:00pm
.
South Africa in West Indies August
4-Day Warm-Up / Day 2 of 4
West Indies Championship XI
245
for
6
.
South Africa
Close of play
At close of play.
West Indies Championship XI are 245 for 6
.
