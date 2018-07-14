Viv Richards: Through his Eyes - Episode One

18:41 Sir Viv Richards takes Mark Butcher through his life in part one of this new series. Sir Viv Richards takes Mark Butcher through his life in part one of this new series.

Watch episode one of 'Sir Vivian Richards: Through his Eyes' as the Master Blaster discusses his journey from the cricket fields of St John's to national selection for the West Indies.

Press play on the video above to watch the first instalment in full.

Over the series, Viv will tell Mark Butcher how he brought his unique swagger to the Windies team as well as reflect on captaining the side and their World Cup wins in 1975 and 1979.

Richards and Sir Ian Botham will also reminisce on their days as team-mates and trophy-winners at Somerset.

In the first instalment, though, Viv explains his rise to the West Indies first team, which came in 1974 when he made his Test debut against India.

Viv Richards will discuss his glittering career in our summer documentary series

Richards went on to play 121 Tests and 187 ODIs for his country, scoring a combined 15, 261 runs and 35 centuries, so find out how his career began in the first part of our documentary series.

Watch 'Son of St John's', which also features the views of Viv's brother Mervyn, in the video at the top of the page.

