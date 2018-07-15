How do you play Kuldeep Yadav? Marcus Trescothick shows us how he would combat India's spinner

5:16 Marcus Trescothick, Mark Butcher and Ebony Rainford-Brent explain how they would play India's mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Marcus Trescothick, Mark Butcher and Ebony Rainford-Brent explain how they would play India's mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

How do you solve a problem like Kuldeep Yadav?

Joe Root found an answer at Lord's on Saturday, hitting his 12th ODI hundred as England secured a series-levelling, 86-run win over India to set up a decider at Headingley on Tuesday.

Kuldeep picked up 6-25 in the opening game at Trent Bridge, including Root lbw for three, but went for 68 runs from his 10 overs at HQ, with two of his three wickets coming caught on the boundary.

5:07 A selection of the best bits from the second ODI between England and India at Lord's. A selection of the best bits from the second ODI between England and India at Lord's.

Sky Sports' Mark Butcher noted how Root picked Kuldeep's variations more effectively at Lord's and also explained how playing back in his crease allowed him to adjust after the ball had pitched.

But how would Marcus Trescothick have looked to counter the mystery left-arm spinner? With his trusty sweep shot, of course, as he explains in the video at the top of the page.

Click play for that, plus more from Trescothick, Butcher and former England Women star Ebony Rainford-Brent on how to keep Kuldeep quiet.

Joe Root has matched Marcus Trescothick's record 12 ODI hundreds for England

