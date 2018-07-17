Watch as England's Jos Buttler provides a T20 batting masterclass

21:57 England's big hitter Jos Buttler takes Rob Key through his tricks and tactics England's big hitter Jos Buttler takes Rob Key through his tricks and tactics

Having starred for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and maintained that fine form for England this summer, Jos Buttler revealed some of the tricks of his trade in a T20 batting masterclass.

The England wicketkeeper-batsman joined Rob Key at The Oval to discuss and demonstrate the skills that have helped him establish himself as one of the world's very best white-ball batsmen over the last few years.

Buttler starts by explaining his basic set up, which he explains is actually quite traditional, before going on to talk about his preparations on the day of a game, which largely consists of a few simple throw-downs as he works through his various shots.

The real work, Buttler says, comes long before match day and he explains the drills he has used to master shots such as the ramp, that allow him to play 360 degrees around the ground.

Click play on the video at the top of the page to see Vitality UK ambassador Jos Buttler's T20 masterclass.