Adil Rashid ready to consider being part of England's Test series against India

Adil Rashid says he'll consider returning to red-ball cricket if asked to be part of England's Test plans against India this summer.

I'm gutted that England don't have any more white-ball cricket until the winter after our massive series win against India.

Some people expected us to lose 3-0 after going down in the first match of the series but there's a great vibe in this squad and we're tough to keep down.

Belief is high ahead of next year's World Cup but we know we'll have to adapt quickly to conditions in Sri Lanka and West Indies this winter to keep the run going.

Right now I'm focussing on white-ball cricket for Yorkshire - starting with Friday's Roses match against Lancashire - but if England do want me to be part of the squad for the Test series against India then I'll consider it.

I made the decision earlier this year to focus on playing white-ball cricket to see how it felt but always knew that if I found I was missing red-ball cricket then I would go back to it.

So if the selectors come and show faith in me then I would consider it, whatever role they want me to do.

It would certainly be nice to bowl to Virat Kohli again! I've got on with him well since we first played against each other at U19 level.

Back then it was abundantly clear he had a huge future - and it was nice to hear him say in his post-match presser that he remembers I was spinning it big back then!

Since then he's grown and grown as a player and gained a wealth of experience - developing his game year-on-year and it's no accident.

He's got a very good head on him and thinks about the game and speaks well about it too; all his hard work is paying off.

I wish the plan had been to bowl him off-stump - but that was never the case! That was the best ball I've bowled at international level - it has to be to dismiss one of the best batsmen in the game.

Jos Buttler said before the match that I had the worst celebration in the England team (and that I'm also the best dancer, by the way) - but I prefer to just let the ball do the talking.

I'm not sure why he always gets stuck into me but it is all good banter and that's partly why we've been so successful in white-ball cricket - everybody gets along and enjoys each other's success.

We were all shocked when Joe Root did his mic drop - we weren't expecting it but he's getting a lot of stick for it now and I know he regrets it! But it was all good fun.

The vibes are always good in the dressing room regardless of the result - we know that if we do our basics well and approach a match with the right mind-set then a lot of things will go our way.

