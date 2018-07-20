Vitality Blast: Lancashire beat Roses rivals Yorkshire by one run in thriller at Old Trafford

Lancashire Lightning took the spoils in the Roses clash after beating Yorkshire Vikings by one run in a thrilling Vitality Blast clash at Old Trafford.

SCORECARD

Yorkshire needed four from the final ball to top their hosts' 176-2 in a game reduced to 14-overs-a-side due to an earlier downpour but Kane Williamson was only able to hit left-arm seamer Toby Lester for two into the leg side as the visitors ended on 175-4.

Lancashire had been hot favourites at halfway after Liam Livingstone (79 off 37), Arron Lilley (42no off 36) and Jordan Clark (36no off 17) had smashed a combined 22 boundaries, Livingstone hitting six sixes and seven fours before he was caught superbly by Joe Root at mid-off.

However, Adam Lyth (60 off 26) gave the Vikings a rollicking start to their run chase, while Joe Root (51no) and Williamson were at the crease at the start of the final over with 17 runs required.

Root struck three of the first four balls for four to crank up the pressure and leave Yorkshire needing five from two balls but he was only able to take one from the penultimate delivery before Lester held his nerve to keep Lancashire top of the North Group.

There was also a thrilling finale at Edgbaston where the Birmingham Bears and Northamptonshire Steeelbacks tied a high-scorer, finishing on 231-5 apiece. SCORECARD

Ian Bell scored a superb century for Birmingham

Chasing such a massive target, Ian Bell hit a majestic 131 off just 62 balls for Bears, while Adam Hose also pitched in with 64 from 39 deliveries, but Aaron Thomason could only score one off Nathan Buck's final ball after Colin de Grandhomme (14) had been dismissed from the penultimate one.

Earlier, Richard Levi smashed an unbeaten 95 off 52 balls for Northants, and Josh Cobb 61 from 43, but the Outlaws still await their first victory of the campaign.

Ben Stokes put on a clinic with bat and ball, including taking his career-best T20 figures, to guide the Durham Jets to a dominant seven-wicket victory over the Worcestershire Rapids at Emirates Riverside. SCORECARD

Thumbs up from the Man of the Match 👍👍#ForTheNorth pic.twitter.com/F1tHa8AaMB — Durham Jets 🏏 (@DurhamCricket) July 20, 2018

Stokes returned a magnificent 4-16 from his fours overs as the Rapids were bowled out for 121 in 19.2 overs - England team-mate Moeen Ali out for four to James Weighell, opening the batting.

Stokes then scored 43 off 24 deliveries with the bat, while fellow opener Graham Clark made 55 as the home side eased to victory with 32 balls to spare.

Ben Raine continued to make his mark in this season's Vitality Blast with a stunning innings to help Leicestershire Foxes take the bragging rights over Midlands rivals Nottinghamshire Outlaws. SCORECARD

Raine blasted 83 from 43 balls - with six fours and five sixes - as the Foxes posted 193-6 batting first, though Notts appeared to be romping to victory in the early stages of their run-chase as Riki Wessels (58) rattled his way to a 22-ball half-century - a landmark reached with back-to-back sixes off Zak Chappell.

But, Wessels (58) ultimately fell to man-of-the-match Raine - who also held a steepling catch to remove Samit Patel (13) - and the Outlaws never quite recovered, falling 17 runs short on 176-9.

Hampshire ended their winless start to the Vitality Blast as Colin Munro scored his first half-century of the competition in a comfortable 21-run victory over Middlesex. SCORECARD

New Zealand international Munro smacked 63 from 40 balls at the Ageas Bowl before then taking 2-20 with his medium pacers as the visitors came up short of their 185-run target at 163-9.

Earlier, Hampshire were actually bowled out two balls shy of their full 20 overs, with James Fuller claiming incredible figures of 6-28, but the home side still picked up a vital win thanks to a stellar team effort with the ball.

James Hildreth and Corey Anderson shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 97 as Somerset beat Glamorgan by 30 runs at Sophia Gardens. SCORECARD

Corey Anderson hit fifty for Somerset

Hildreth (56no off 34) and Anderson (59 off 29) steadied the ship to lead their side 190-5 - Timm van der Gugten having claimed three wickets for 36 - after being put in to bat first and the visitors then restricted Glamorgan to 160-9 in reply.

Australia's Usman Khawaja cracked 44 off 31 balls at the top of the order, but the hosts lost regular wickets and never really threatened Somerset's target.

Aaron Finch put on a batting exhibition as Surrey smashed a stunning 250 against Kent before rain denied them an almost certain victory in their South Group contest in Canterbury. SCORECARD

Surrey's total was the fourth-highest total ever recorded in English domestic T20 cricket, with Finch striking 11 fours and four sixes in his 83 from 38 balls. Opening partner Rory Burns also impressed, with 50 from 28 deliveries.

However, a heavy downpour in the innings break forced the match to be abandoned, with the teams taking a point each.

Gloucestershire's quest to defeat Essex and move clear at the top of the South Group was also frustrated by the rain at Cheltenham. SCORECARD

Varun Chopra (61) scored a half-century as Essex reached 172-7 in 18.2 overs before the heavens opened, the match ultimately called off.