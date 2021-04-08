Domestic Fixtures & Results
Fixtures & Results
Cricket Fixtures & Results
8th April, 2021
Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020/2021
New South Wales
- 1:00
South Australia
- Match Area
Tasmania
- 1:00
Queensland
- Match Area
Western Australia
- 3:00
-
Victoria
- Match Area
Marsh One-Day Cup 2021
Victoria
- Result
South Australia
- Match Area
Victoria win by 21 runs Match Area
Western Australia
- Result
Tasmania
- Match Area
Western Australia win by 159 runs Match Area
The County Championship 2021
Yorkshire
- Lunch
Glamorgan
- Match Area
Day 1 of 4 Match Area
Lancashire
- Lunch
Sussex
- Match Area
Day 1 of 4 Match Area
Northamptonshire
- Lunch
Kent
- Match Area
Day 1 of 4 Match Area
The County Championship 2021
Warwickshire
- Lunch
Derbyshire
- Match Area
Day 1 of 4 Match Area
Essex
- Lunch
Worcestershire
- Match Area
Day 1 of 4 Match Area
Nottinghamshire
- Lunch
Durham
- Match Area
Day 1 of 4 Match Area
The County Championship 2021
Gloucestershire
- Lunch
Surrey
- Match Area
Day 1 of 4 Match Area
Leicestershire
- Lunch
Hampshire
- Match Area
Day 1 of 4 Match Area
Middlesex
- Lunch
Somerset
- Match Area
Day 1 of 4 Match Area
9th April, 2021
IPL 2021
Mumbai Indians
- 15:00
Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Match Area
10th April, 2021
IPL 2021
Chennai Super Kings
- 15:00
Delhi Capitals
- Match Area
11th April, 2021
Marsh One-Day Cup 2021
New South Wales
- 0:30
Western Australia
- Match Area
IPL 2021
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- 15:00
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Match Area
12th April, 2021
IPL 2021
Rajasthan Royals
- 15:00
Kings XI Punjab
- Match Area
13th April, 2021
IPL 2021
Kolkata Knight Riders
- 15:00
Mumbai Indians
- Match Area
14th April, 2021
IPL 2021
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- 15:00
Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Match Area
15th April, 2021
Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020/2021
Queensland
- 0:30
New South Wales
- Match Area
The County Championship 2021
Kent
- 11:00
Yorkshire
- Match Area
Lancashire
- 11:00
Northamptonshire
- Match Area
Glamorgan
- 11:00
Sussex
- Match Area
The County Championship 2021
Derbyshire
- 11:00
Worcestershire
- Match Area
Nottinghamshire
- 11:00
Warwickshire
- Match Area
Essex
- 11:00
Durham
- Match Area
The County Championship 2021
Surrey
- 11:00
Leicestershire
- Match Area
Hampshire
- 11:00
Middlesex
- Match Area
Somerset
- 11:00
Gloucestershire
- Match Area
IPL 2021
Rajasthan Royals
- 15:00
Delhi Capitals
- Match Area
16th April, 2021
IPL 2021
Kings XI Punjab
- 15:00
Chennai Super Kings
- Match Area
17th April, 2021
IPL 2021
Mumbai Indians
- 15:00
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Match Area
18th April, 2021
IPL 2021
Royal Challengers Bangalore
- 11:00
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Match Area
Delhi Capitals
- 15:00
Kings XI Punjab
- Match Area
19th April, 2021
IPL 2021
Chennai Super Kings
- 15:00
Rajasthan Royals
- Match Area
20th April, 2021
IPL 2021
Delhi Capitals
- 15:00
Mumbai Indians
- Match Area
21st April, 2021
IPL 2021
Kings XI Punjab
- 11:00
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Match Area
Kolkata Knight Riders
- 15:00
Chennai Super Kings
- Match Area
22nd April, 2021
The County Championship 2021
Northamptonshire
- 11:00
Glamorgan
- Match Area
Kent
- 11:00
Lancashire
- Match Area
Sussex
- 11:00
Yorkshire
- Match Area
The County Championship 2021
Durham
- 11:00
Derbyshire
- Match Area
Warwickshire
- 11:00
Essex
- Match Area
Worcestershire
- 11:00
Nottinghamshire
- Match Area
The County Championship 2021
Hampshire
- 11:00
Gloucestershire
- Match Area
Leicestershire
- 11:00
Somerset
- Match Area
Middlesex
- 11:00
Surrey
- Match Area
IPL 2021
Royal Challengers Bangalore
- 15:00
Rajasthan Royals
- Match Area
23rd April, 2021
IPL 2021
Kings XI Punjab
- 15:00
Mumbai Indians
- Match Area
24th April, 2021
Marsh One-Day Cup 2021
New South Wales
- 0:30
Tasmania
- Match Area
Queensland
- 0:30
Western Australia
- Match Area
South Australia
- 1:00
Victoria
- Match Area
IPL 2021
Rajasthan Royals
- 15:00
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Match Area
25th April, 2021
IPL 2021
Chennai Super Kings
- 11:00
Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Match Area
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- 15:00
Delhi Capitals
- Match Area
26th April, 2021
IPL 2021
Kings XI Punjab
- 15:00
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Match Area
27th April, 2021
Marsh One-Day Cup 2021
Tasmania
- 0:30
South Australia
- Match Area
Victoria
- 0:30
Queensland
- Match Area
Western Australia
- 2:30
New South Wales
- Match Area
IPL 2021
Delhi Capitals
- 15:00
Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Match Area
28th April, 2021
IPL 2021
Chennai Super Kings
- 15:00
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Match Area
29th April, 2021
The County Championship 2021
Glamorgan
- 11:00
Kent
- Match Area
Yorkshire
- 11:00
Northamptonshire
- Match Area
Sussex
- 11:00
Lancashire
- Match Area
The County Championship 2021
Derbyshire
- 11:00
Nottinghamshire
- Match Area
Durham
- 11:00
Warwickshire
- Match Area
Worcestershire
- 11:00
Essex
- Match Area
The County Championship 2021
Gloucestershire
- 11:00
Leicestershire
- Match Area
Somerset
- 11:00
Middlesex
- Match Area
Surrey
- 11:00
Hampshire
- Match Area
IPL 2021
Mumbai Indians
- 11:00
Rajasthan Royals
- Match Area
Delhi Capitals
- 15:00
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Match Area
30th April, 2021
IPL 2021
Kings XI Punjab
- 15:00
Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Match Area