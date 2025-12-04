 Skip to content

Match summary

England in Australia

2nd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Brisbane

Australia Yet to bat. England are batting, 183 for 4, from 42.4 overs.

England 1st innings

Total

183 for 4, from 42.4 overs.

Batting

  1. Crawley c Carey b Neser; 76 runs, 93 balls, 11 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.72
  2. Duckett c Labuschagne b Starc; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  3. Pope b Starc; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  4. Root not out; 66 runs, 120 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.00
  5. Brook c Smith b Starc; 31 runs, 33 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 93.94
  6. Stokes (c) not out; 4 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67

Extras

6 from 4 byes, 1 legbyes, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Smith
  • Jacks
  • Atkinson
  • Carse
  • Archer

Fall of Wickets

  • Ben Duckett at 5 for 1, from 0.6 overs
  • Ollie Pope at 5 for 2, from 2.3 overs
  • Zak Crawley at 122 for 3, from 27.5 overs
  • Harry Brook at 176 for 4, from 39.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Starc: 10overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 3.20.
  2. Neser: 8overs, 1 maidens, 36 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
  3. Boland: 10.4overs, 1 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.71.
  4. Doggett: 9overs, 0 maidens, 49 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.44.
  5. Green: 5overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.40.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
  • Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
  • Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
  • TV umpire: Nitin Menon
  • Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
  • Reserve umpire: Phillip Gillespie