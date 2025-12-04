Match summary
England in Australia
2nd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Brisbane
Australia Yet to bat. England 183 for 4, from 42.4 overs.
England are 183 for 4.
England 1st innings
Total
183 for 4, from 42.4 overs.
Batting
- Crawley c Carey b Neser; 76 runs, 93 balls, 11 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.72
- Duckett c Labuschagne b Starc; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Pope b Starc; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Root not out; 66 runs, 120 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.00
- Brook c Smith b Starc; 31 runs, 33 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 93.94
- Stokes (c) not out; 4 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
Extras
6 from 4 byes, 1 legbyes, 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Smith
- Jacks
- Atkinson
- Carse
- Archer
Fall of Wickets
- Ben Duckett at 5 for 1, from 0.6 overs
- Ollie Pope at 5 for 2, from 2.3 overs
- Zak Crawley at 122 for 3, from 27.5 overs
- Harry Brook at 176 for 4, from 39.2 overs
Bowling
- Starc: 10overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 3.20.
- Neser: 8overs, 1 maidens, 36 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
- Boland: 10.4overs, 1 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.71.
- Doggett: 9overs, 0 maidens, 49 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.44.
- Green: 5overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.40.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
- Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
- Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- TV umpire: Nitin Menon
- Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
- Reserve umpire: Phillip Gillespie