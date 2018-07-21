David Warner scores 36 in first innings back in Australia since ball-tampering scandal

David Warner was back in action on Australian soil on Saturday

David Warner scored 36 in Darwin on Saturday in his first game on Australian soil since being suspended for ball-tampering.

The former Australia vice-captain lined up for City Cyclones against the Northern Tide in the 50-over Northern Territory Strike League.

Warner hit five fours and a six in his 32-ball knock before top-edging a return catch back to bowler Chris Sabburg to end a 76-run opening stand with Henry Hunt.

The Cyclones chased down 198 for victory in 31.2 overs, winning by seven wickets.

Cameron Bancroft, who was banned along with Warner and Australia captain Steve Smith, has been playing in the tournament since the start of July and scored his third half-century for the Desert Blaze on Saturday.

Warner and Smith were banned for 12 months, and Bancroft for nine, over their involvement in the incident during a Test match against South Africa in March.

The bans cover international and Australian domestic cricket, but not independent leagues, and Warner and Smith were also involved in the T20 Global League in Canada, which concluded last week.

Warner is looking forward to his eventual Australia return, which could come at the World Cup in England next summer.

"I wouldn't be here today and working my backside off to keep scoring as many runs as I can for each team that I play for if I didn't love it - I'd probably retire," he said.

"But I've still got plenty of fuel in the tank and I'm excited. [I have] the next eight months to reflect upon what's happened and then moving forward to be a better person and a better cricketer.

"I'm just ticking along to make sure I'm preparing well for this and the CPL coming up."