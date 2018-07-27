Tom Kohler-Cadmore smashes Yorkshire Vikings to win over Birmingham in Vitality Blast

3:09 The best of the action as Yorkshire Vikings beat Birmingham Bears in the North Group Vitality Blast match The best of the action as Yorkshire Vikings beat Birmingham Bears in the North Group Vitality Blast match

Tom Kohler-Cadmore blazed 73 from just 30 balls to upstage Adil Rashid during Yorkshire Vikings' 31-run, DLS win over Birmingham Bears in the Vitality Blast North Group fixture at Headingley.

SCORECARD

Rashid was the focus before play after being included in the Yorkshire XI despite casting doubt on his future with the county following their unhappy reaction to his England Test call-up - and played a role with the ball, taking 1-19 from three overs, as the hosts won a rain-affected fixture.

However, Kohler-Cadmore put in the highlight performance of the night, smashing six sixes and five fours and reaching his eighth T20 fifty from 20 balls in Yorkshire's mammoth total of 226-8.

Adam Lyth cracked 40 from 16 balls in an opening stand of 63 with Kohler-Cadmore in 4.4 overs and Kane Williamson (49) and Gary Ballance (35) also impressed as Chris Woakes bowled four overs for 54.

Birmingham pegged the Vikings back a tad late on with the hosts only able to manage 14 runs from the final two overs, during which Rashid was out for a golden duck after being caught by Woakes off Boyd Rankin.

Adil Rashid took the wicket of Sam Hain

Rashid then pinned Sam Hain (16) lbw with his fourth delivery after a shower three balls into the run chase had caused a delay and led to the Bears chasing a revised 208 from 18 overs in Leeds.

Ian Bell, a week on from his superb 131 against Northamptonshire, hit 42 before Adam Hose (43 off 31) and Colin de Grandhomme (38no off 19) struck some lusty blows but the visitors finished on 176-4.

Yorkshire's Roses rivals Lancashire Lightning, though, came out on the losing side in a rain-affected fixture as they failed to chase down a revised total of 156 from 15 overs at Nottinghamshire Outlaws. SCORECARD

The North Group leaders were restricted to 139-8, with Karl Brown (49 from 30 balls) the pick of the batsmen before he was dismissed by leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who recorded economical figures of 2-17 from his three overs.

Jake Libby (44 off 28) and Billy Root (40 off 35) were the highest run-scorers in Notts' 196-9, while Riki Wessels (33 off 17) clubbed four sixes in one Graham Onions over up top before the former Durham seamer bowled him and Dan Christian smashed an unbeaten 36 from 17 deliveries late on.

Martin Guptill (102 off 38) cracked the second-quickest century in English T20 cricket, from 35 balls, as Worcestershire Rapids - now level on points with Lancashire - rushed past Northamptonshire Steelbacks' 187-9 with 41 balls to spare to win by nine wickets at Wantage Road and leave the hosts still awaiting their first victory of the season. SCORECARD

Guptill - whose hundred was one delivery slower than Andrew Symonds' 34-ball effort for Kent against Middlesex in 2004 - and Joe Clarke (61no off 33) hammered 162 for the first wicket in 10 overs before Guptill was caught off Richard Gleeson from the first ball of the 11th.

Plus, Derbyshire Falcons pocketed a second win of the campaign as Billy Godleman's unbeaten 57 saw them past Leicestershire Foxes' 149-5 - in which Mark Cosgrove top-scored with 65 - and to a six-wicket success. SCORECARD

Gloucestershire remain top of the South Group after Michael Klinger's 77 not out from 50 balls propelled his side to a 30-run victory over Glamorgan, their fourth win in six. SCORECARD

Michael Klinger kept Gloucestershire top of the South Group

Klinger's knock underpinned Gloucestershire's 197-6 before Andrew Tye (3-14) and Ryan Higgins (3-34) limited Glamorgan to 167-9, with the Welsh county faltering after Usman Khawaja (33 off 16) became second man out midway through the eighth over with the score on 89.

Rain at The Oval turned Surrey's clash with Somerset into a 10-over-a-side affair with the home side coming out on top as Aaron Finch (43no off 21), Jason Roy (28 off 11) and Nic Maddinson (15no off 8) propelled the Londoners to their target of 100 in just 6.4 overs - Lewis Gregory having slammed 50 from 23 balls for the away team. SCORECARD

Kent's game with Sussex was also weather affected, with Joe Denly (52 off 36) helping the hosts to 99-2 in 11.2 overs before the players were taken off due to lightning, a subsequent downpour preventing any further play and leaving Kent one point behind Gloucestershire and one ahead of Surrey and Sussex. SCORECARD

