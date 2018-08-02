Cricket Debate Podcast: Bob Willis and Jonathan Trott talk Virat Kohli and England's slip catching

Virat Kohli's magnificent 149 kept India in contention against England

Bob Willis and Jonathan Trott reflect on India skipper Virat Kohli's superlative 149 and England's poor slip catching at Edgbaston on the latest Cricket Debate.

the former England stars and Charles Colvile pay tribute to Kohli after he scored more runs in one innings than he did in five Tests in the UK in 2014!

England's slip catching comes under fire with Dawid Malan spilling Kohli on 21 and 51 in the cordon - the second one, admittedly, a very tough chance - and Cook shelling Hardik Pandya.

Watch the pick of the action from day two of the first Test at Edgbaston

Bob also discusses the intriguing battle between two masters of their craft, Kohli and James Anderson and why Stuart Broad was given only 10 overs on day two of the first Test by Joe Root.

chat about Sam Curran's four-wicket haul and whether Alastair Cook could have done anything to combat the ball Ravi Ashwin bowled him with late in the day

