Virat Kohli has 'informal chat' with match referee during first Test

Virat Kohli had an 'informal chat' with match referee Jeff Crowe ahead of day three of the first Test between England and India to discuss his responsibilities and behaviours as captain, Sky Sports understands.

The conversation is thought to concern his use of bad language during his celebration of the Joe Root run out on day one.

Kohli dismissed the England skipper for 70 with a direct hit - a brilliant bit of fielding at square leg - and then celebrated with a 'mic drop' in retaliation to Root's own in clinching the preceding one-day series between the two teams.

Kohli then struck a magnificent century on day two, hitting 149 - his first Test ton in England - as India were bowled out for 274, trailing their hosts by 13, in a thrilling first Test of the five-match series.

Michael Atherton believes any potential disciplinary action against Kohli would be unwarranted, saying: "It really irritates me, this. I think there are more important things to think about than worrying about that.

"We've had two days of great Test cricket and this was not someone stood in the face of a batsman and abusing him and sending him off. It was a kind of instinctive reaction, away from the action."

