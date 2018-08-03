Cricket Debate Podcast: Bob Willis and Jason Gillespie on who will win the first Test at Edgbaston

Bob Willis and Jason Gillespie ponder who will win the first Test, plus discuss England's 'shining light' Sam Curran on the latest Cricket Debate,

Download the show HERE as Bob and Jason explain why they think India - 110-5 chasing 194 for victory after another absorbing day against England at Edgbaston - will earn a 1-0 lead on Saturday.

The main reason is that Virat Kohli is still in, unbeaten on 43 after scoring a magnificent 149 in India's first knock - Gillespie says the 29-year-old's desire to perform on the big stage reminds him of Shane Warne.

Bob and former Australia seamer - and current Sussex coach - Jason also look at whether Adil Rashid is trusted by Joe Root, with the recalled leg-spinner bowling only nine overs in the match so far.

Another England batting collapse is also on the agenda, with England tumbling to 87-7 in their second dig before Curran's maiden Test fifty lifted them up to 180 in Birmingham.

Bob says the way the young Surrey all-rounder played India off-spinner Rabichandran Ashwin off the back foot showed "talent" and "guts". Listen to The Cricket Debate HERE.

