Cricket Debate Podcast: Bob Willis and Dominic Cork on Joe Root's captaincy and who will replace Ben Stokes

Bob Willis and Dominic Cork praise Joe Root's captaincy on day four at Edgbaston

Bob Willis and Dominic Cork discuss excellent captaincy from Joe Root on the final morning of the first Test, plus Ben Stokes' brilliance with the ball and who could replace him at Lord's.

Download the show here as Bob and Dominic discuss how Root marshalled his bowlers perfectly on the final morning at Edgbaston - not over-bowling James Anderson and Stuart Broad and bringing on spinner Adil Rashid at the perfect time.

England vs India Live on

Stokes' brilliance with the ball turned the match firmly in England's favour as he trapped Virat Kohli lbw for 51 and had Mohammad Shami caught behind two balls later.

Bob and former England seamer Cork discuss who could replace the all-rounder for the Lord's Test, which begins on Thursday, with Stokes due to be absent as he attends his court case.

2:21 Watch the pick of the action from day four of the first Test between England and India Watch the pick of the action from day four of the first Test between England and India

Surrey bowler Sam Curran picked up the man-of-the-match award for his game-defining, second-innings half-century and Cork believes he will become the first left-arm England seamer to take over 100 Test wickets. Listen to The Cricket Debate HERE.

Don't miss live coverage of the second Test between England and India at Lord's. We are live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Main Event (channel 401) from 10am on Thursday.