WATCH: James Anderson's golfing nightmare
Last Updated: 05/08/18 11:43pm
Watch the moment England bowler James Anderson almost suffered a nasty injury while playing golf with Stuart Broad.
Anderson and Broad were enjoying a day off after their victory in the first Test against India, but there was a scary moment when Anderson was taking a shot from the woods.
He took a swing, but somehow the ball cannoned off a tree root and shot straight up into his face from point-blank range.
Thankfully, Broad said Anderson is "perfectly fine".
England have announced two changes to the squad - Ollie Pope replaces Dawid Malan, while Chris Woakes comes in for Ben Stokes.
Watch the video above to see the shocking moment Anderson took the ball directly in the face.
