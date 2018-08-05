WATCH: James Anderson's golfing nightmare

0:24 Anderson takes one in the face! (credit Stuart Broad Instagram) Anderson takes one in the face! (credit Stuart Broad Instagram)

Watch the moment England bowler James Anderson almost suffered a nasty injury while playing golf with Stuart Broad.

Anderson and Broad were enjoying a day off after their victory in the first Test against India, but there was a scary moment when Anderson was taking a shot from the woods.

He took a swing, but somehow the ball cannoned off a tree root and shot straight up into his face from point-blank range.

Thankfully, Broad said Anderson is "perfectly fine".

England have announced two changes to the squad - Ollie Pope replaces Dawid Malan, while Chris Woakes comes in for Ben Stokes.

Watch the video above to see the shocking moment Anderson took the ball directly in the face.