Women's British Open: Georgia Hall secures maiden major victory

1:52 Highlights from the final round of the Ricoh Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes Highlights from the final round of the Ricoh Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes

Georgia Hall secured a maiden major title with a thrilling victory on home soil at the Ricoh Women's British Open.

Final leaderboard Ricoh Women's British Open

Hall came through an incredible final-round tussle with playing partner Pornanong Phatlum, firing a five-under 67 to claim a two-stroke victory at Royal Lytham & St Annes on Sunday.

The final group produced a stunning display in front of large crowds to pull clear of the chasing pack, with So Yeon Ryu four strokes back in third after a two-under 70.

Georgia Hall mixed six birdies with a solitary blemish during the final round

"It's too good to be true," Hall told Sky Sports. "I don't think it's all sunk in for me."

Phatlum began the day with a one-shot lead but lost her overnight lead when Hall holed a 15-footer at the first, only to drain a 25-footer of her own at the next to regain her advantage.

Phatlum ended the week on 15 under

The pair exchanged birdies at the fourth, with Phatlum converting from 10 feet at the fifth and matching Hall's gain at the next to open up a two-shot cushion.

Phatlum found thick rough off the eighth tee on her way to a bogey to see her reach the turn one ahead, before Hall pulled level by making a 10-foot birdie at the 13th.

Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

The two players extended their advantage over the chasing pack with birdies at the 15th, only for Hull to drain a 20-foot birdie at the next to grab the lead for the first time.

A three-putt double-bogey from Phatlum at the 17th saw Hall take a three-shot cushion to the last, where a first bogey of the day could not stop her seeing out a memorable victory.

Hall follows Karen Stupples (2004) and Catriona Matthew (2009) as home winners of the Women's British Open

Ryu's hopes ended when she triple-bogeyed the third and bogeyed the next, but the Korean responded by birdieing her next three holes and picking up four more in a five-hole stretch on her back nine.

World No 1 Ariya Jutanugarn finished a further four strokes back in fourth alongside Mamiko Higa and Sei Young Kim, with Shanshan Feng and Carlotta Ciganda a further shot back on eight under with Yu Liu.