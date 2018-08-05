Georgia Hall fulfills childhood dream with Women's Open victory

4:26 Hall reflects on her maiden major title at the Ricoh Women's British Open Hall reflects on her maiden major title at the Ricoh Women's British Open

Georgia Hall admitted it felt "too good to be true" after securing a maiden major title at the Ricoh Women's British Open at Royal Lytham.

Hall fired a five-under 67 to come through an enthralling final-round tussle with Pornanong Phatlum and claim a two-shot victory, seeing her become only the fifth British female major champion.

The 22-year-old had never previously won on the Ladies European Tour or LPGA Tour, but now joins Karen Stupples and Catriona Matthew as a British winner of her home major.

"It's too good to be true really," Hall told Sky Sports. "I don't think it's all sunk in for me.

Hall ended the week on 17 under in Lancashire

"It was my goal when I was nine years old on the putting green: 'This six-footer's for the British Open' and to actually have that - and luckily it was just a tap-in - I'm over the moon. I'm so happy.

"I promised myself not to get ahead of myself and feel any emotions, which is sometimes hard because I wanted to take it all in. I was staying very calm and patient and it was very close up to the last two holes and I was just trying to hole the putts.

Hall mixed six birdies with a sole blemish during the final round

"So many people were behind me and supporting me. It was so nice to play in England in front of a home crowd."

Hall, who finished tied third in the same event last year, began the final round a shot off the pace and remained in touch with Phatlum after three birdies in a front-nine 32.

Hall had her dad caddieing for her throughout the week

Three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the 13th gave Hall a three-stroke cushion heading to the last, where a tap-in bogey completed victory and the $490,000 prize.

"I've always joked by saying I haven't really won since turning pro and a major will be my first win and I can't believe it's actually true," Hall added. "I told myself just to stay calm the whole way and not think about anything.

"Last year was a learning curve for me and I got so much experience in the British Open and the Solheim Cup and I learnt that I can play and compete against the best in the world. I was so confident coming into this event after last year."