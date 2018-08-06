Battle between James Anderson and Virat Kohli promises to be an epic after opening skirmish

In a match filled with so many memorable moments, Shikhar Dhawan dropping the ball into the offside and scurrying through for a single on the second morning was not, in itself, particularly meaningful.

However, even as Dhawan safely made his ground at the non-striker's end, there was a murmur of excitement around the ground that gradually built over the next 30 seconds.

Sam Curran had awoken Edgbaston with two wickets in the previous over but this is what the crowd had come to see: James Anderson versus Virat Kohli.

The battle between James Anderson and Virat Kohli lived up to expectations at Edgbaston

It had been billed as the battle of the summer, Kohli returning to the one realm he had yet to conquer, up against England's swing king who has reigned supreme on these shores for over a decade and had sent him packing - four times in 50 balls, no less - four years ago.

It was time for the battle to commence. It would not disappoint.

For eight overs either side of lunch, Anderson pressed and probed from the Birmingham End, searching for any vulnerabilities in Kohli's technique. He zeroed in on the fourth and fifth stump line that had brought him so much success in 2014 and, while unable to strike the killer blow, he was not without success.

Anderson dismissed Kohli four times in the 2014 series

Kohli had spoken of making changes to counter the threat of Anderson, in particular, and at its most basic level they seemed to involve getting further across his stumps, allowing him to better judge when he needed to play.

It resulted in Kohli letting the ball go through to Jonny Bairstow time and again. In fact, according to CricViz, the India captain played and missed at just three per cent of the deliveries he faced on day two.

That suggests a degree of control but, certainly in the early exchanges, Anderson had the upper hand as he held an immaculate line. Kohli's respect for England's leading Test wicket-taker was evident, Anderson was not giving an inch and Kohli refused to take any risks.

In those eight overs, Kohli played just two scoring shots, earning him six runs, and both came close to costing him his wicket. He got off the mark pushing at an outswinger that he edged fractionally short of the diving Jos Buttler at gully.

His only boundary from Anderson's spell came via another nick, finer this time, that dropped short of Bairstow. Later in the same over, Anderson found the edge again but soft hands saved Kohli once more with the ball not carrying to second slip.

The pressure was rising with every delivery, helped by an equally menacing post-lunch spell from Ben Stokes at the other end, and eventually even Kohli could resist no longer.

A good length ball, fourth stump line, a fraction of movement away and a genuine edge as Kohli pushed forward. For the briefest moment as the ball flew towards the slips, it was 2014 again. Reward for Anderson, Kohli gone for 21 and India floundering at 100-6.

Not this time. The ball slapped in and then dropped out of Dawid Malan's hands at second slip. Kohli's face a picture of relief, Anderson bent over double in disbelief.

That was it, Anderson was withdrawn having bowled 15 of 16 overs from one end and Kohli had ridden out the storm.

Anderson had Kohli dropped when the India captain was on just 21

By the time Anderson returned, Kohli had passed 50. For all that Anderson continued to threaten, Kohli remained belligerently defensive against England's premier bowler and the sense of jeopardy was not what it had been.

Kohli went on to make a majestic 149 and added another 51 in the second innings, appearing altogether more controlled throughout and showing a little more aggression against Anderson.

Kohli made the most of the chances he was given to hit a brilliant 149

The Lancastrian still had his moments though, beating the edge and at no stage could it be said that Kohli was completely at ease when facing the 36-year-old.

That is what makes this battle so intriguing, far more so than the one-sided affair four years ago.

Kohli showed more than enough in scoring 200 runs to highlight the folly of those who believed a player of his class may suffer the same fate as on his previous visit, especially when you factor in the considerable swing on offer for the bowlers throughout the Test.

Alternatively, Anderson will argue that 128 of those runs came when the batsman should already have been back in the hutch. And if you consider Kohli's 46 edges or misses, as calculated by CricViz, is the most he has had in any match in his career, it is reasonable to suggest that the idea that Kohli has 'cracked it' in England is a tad premature.

The battle looks set to run and run throughout the five-match series

Given the runs he scored, Kohli can claim to have edged the opening skirmish but 'edged' is the optimal word for England and Anderson.

The ICC rankings have made it official, these two are the best in the business. The fight for the crown continues at Lord's.

