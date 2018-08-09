Cricket Debate Podcast: Bob Willis and Dominic Cork on Ollie Pope and England's Best Ever Test XI

England's Ollie Pope during nets ahead of the second Test against India

Day one of the Lord's Test was a soggy affair - for the first time at HQ since 2001 not a ball was bowled and a whole day was lost.

Dominic Cork and Bob Willis join Charles Colvile to run the rule over England's most recent selection decisions, including Ollie Pope's call-up.

Should he bat above Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler - and how will he cope with the step up to Test cricket? Our panel have their say and also share their views on the prospects of Worcestershire's Joe Clark and Warwickshire's Ian Bell.

Plus, Dominic and Bob debate the results of the ECB's poll to select England's Best Ever Test XI.

Would Bob pick Alastair Cook or Geoffrey Boycott in his team? And where does Dominic stand on the Derek Underwood versus Graeme Swann debate?

Back to this second Test against India - and has the first-day rain tipped the balance in the Chris Woakes or Moeen Ali debate in the Warwickshire all-rounder's favour? We'll find out on Friday!

