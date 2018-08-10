England v India: James Anderson strikes twice before rain returns at Lord's

James Anderson celebrates one of his two early wickets on day two

England reduced India to 11-2 early on day two of the second Test at Lord's before the rain returned, taking the players off after 6.3 overs.

With day one a washout, England opted to bowl first on the second morning as play finally got underway and James Anderson made immediate inroads.

Anderson (2-6) bowled Murali Vijay for a duck with the fifth ball of the day, and had KL Rahul (8) edging behind, to two terrific deliveries that angled into the batsmen and nipped away.

Virat Kohli came to the crease under heavy rain, and had to face up to two deliveries - playing and missing at another beauty from Anderson first up - before play was stopped.

England have recalled Chris Woakes to the Test team, replacing Ben Stokes, while India made two changes following their defeat at Edgbaston with Cheteshwar Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav.