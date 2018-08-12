England v India: WATCH the highlights as James Anderson strikes twice before rain

2:04 The best bits from a rain-interrupted day four of the second Test at Lord's between England and India. The best bits from a rain-interrupted day four of the second Test at Lord's between England and India.

James Anderson passed 100 Test wickets at Lord's and moved up to 551 overall as England reduced India to 17-2 in their second innings before the rain returned on day four of the second Test at Lord's.

Anderson brought up his century with the wicket of Murali Vijay, who bagged a pair, before also dismissing KL Rahul (10).

Earlier, England stretched their 250-run overnight lead to 289, declaring on the fall of Sam Curran's wicket - the Surrey man out for 40 slicing down to third man, leaving Chris Woakes unbeaten on 137.

Rain clouds began to circle as India came out to bat, but England were able to get nine overs in at them, with Anderson - who claimed a sixth Lord's five-for in the first innings - again the touring side's nemesis.

Vijay, bowled by a beauty from Anderson for nought in the first innings, was undone by another brute of a delivery, inside-edging behind to a ball that moved sharply into him this time rather than swinging away.

Anderson then added the scalp of Rahul, lbw, bringing Ajinkya Rahane to the crease rather than Indian captain Virat Kohli, who was unable to bat due to having been off the field with a back complaint all morning.