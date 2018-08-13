Ben Stokes and Alex Hales to face Cricket Disciplinary Committee (CDC) hearing

Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will both face a CDC hearing

Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will face a Cricket Disciplinary Committee (CDC) hearing following the conclusion of Stokes’ trial for affray.

Stokes is accused of affray along with Ryan Ali, 28, and is currently standing trial at Bristol Crown Court. Both deny the charges.

The charges follow an altercation outside a Bristol nightclub on September 25 last year.

Geraint Hughes sums up the prosecution's closing argument in Ben Stokes' trial for affray at Bristol Crown Court.

Jurors in the case were informed by the judge on Monday they are likely to begin deliberations later in the day, once closing speeches by the prosecution and defence teams have been heard.

Regardless of the outcome, both Stokes and Hales will face a CDC hearing.

Ben Stokes is currently on trial at Bristol Crown Court

The CDC will convene within 48 hours of the conclusion of the legal process.

If Stokes is found not guilty, it will be within two days of the moment he leaves court. If he is found guilty, it will be once the judge has completed the process of sentencing by the court.

Sky Sports News understands the CDC would wish to deliver its verdict on Stokes and Hales within a week of beginning their investigation.

The CDC operates independently from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) but it is funded by them.

Stokes played in England's first-Test victory over India at Edgbaston but took no part in their second Test win at Lord's.

The third Test starts at Trent Bridge on Saturday.