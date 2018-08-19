Watch Kumar Sangakkara's wicketkeeping demo in The Zone

27:18 Kumar Sangakkara spoke about foot movement and weight distribution in his wicketkeeping demo Kumar Sangakkara spoke about foot movement and weight distribution in his wicketkeeping demo

Kumar Sangakkara took to The Zone at Trent Bridge for a fascinating wicketkeeping demo.

The former Sri Lanka gloveman explained how ex-Australia star Ian Healy simplified the art form for him and then discussed his methods for keeping against seam and spin.

Watch in the video above as Kumar shows how footwork and exaggerated movements are key against pace and that keepers should always expect an outside edge.

Wicket-keeping chat. Could listen to @KumarSanga2 all day ! Yeeesssssssss @SkyCricket 🏏🤲 — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) August 19, 2018

Against spin, meanwhile, Sangakkara says head position is crucial and that if you get that right then your hands will follow and that sticking close to the stumps is paramount.

Kumar also explained how he kept against Muttiah Muralitharan and how he picked his variations from the wrist - something Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain, who joined Sanga in The Zone, struggled to do while batting against the leading Test wicket-taker of all time!

Sangakkara discussed his keeping drills, too, plus why he taped his fingers and how keepers have become more powerful over recent years with greater focus placed on their batting prowess.

Kumar - who averaged 66.78 as a specialist batsman in Tests and 40.48 while wearing the gloves - primarily batted at No 3 while keeping wicket for Sri Lanka, but feels No 5 is the highest position a wicketkeeper should bat due to the toll it takes.

Watch all that, plus Sangakkara explaining how today's players must keep the artistry of wicketkeeping alive, in the video at the top of the page.

