England v India: Highlights from day four at Trent Bridge

England's bid to save the third Test at Trent Bridge looks in tatters after they stumbled to 84-4 against India by lunch on day four.

Watch highlights in the video above, including Ishant Sharma (2-24) removing Alastair Cook (17) for the 11th time in Tests.

England resumed on 23-0, chasing a further 498 runs to reach their improbable victory target of 521, but openers Cook and Keaton Jennings (13) were back in the shed inside three overs after snicking Ishant behind.

Alastair Cook trudges off after being dismissed by Ishant Sharma

Joe Root (13) and Ollie Pope (16) began to rebuild but both then perished driving at wide deliveries, Pope caught brilliantly by a diving Virat Kohli at slip after playing a loose stroke against Mohammed Shami.

Jonny Bairstow did not bat in his usual position of No 5 after sustaining a small fracture to his finger while keeping wicket on day three, with Jos Buttler (19no) and Ben Stokes (3no) in the middle at lunch - Buttler dropped on one by Rishabh Pant in a rare Indian fielding blemish.

