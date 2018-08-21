England v India: Highlights from day four of third Test at Trent Bridge

Jos Buttler hit a maiden Test century but India are on the verge of victory in the third Test at Trent Bridge that would cut their arrears in the series to 2-1.

India looked poised to wrap up a four-day win after after reducing Joe Root's men to 62-4 - and it would have been 65-5 had Rishabh Pant not dropped Buttler on one.

Buttler, though, made the most of his lifeline, hitting his first Test hundred in a stand of 169 with Ben Stokes to frustrate India throughout the afternoon session and more than 90 minutes after tea.

However, Jasprit Bumrah (5-85) trapped him lbw for 106 and bowled Jonny Bairstow next ball to get the tourists back on track.

Stokes (62) and Chris Woakes (4) soon followed but they were held up again by a 50-run partnership between Adil Rashid (30no) and Stuart Broad (20) and, once Broad went, James Anderson (8no) took over to leave India needing just one wicket to win on day five.

