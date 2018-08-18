England vs India

Cricket Match
India 1st Innings82-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S. Dhawan
|c Buttler b Woakes
|35
|65
|7
|0
|53.85
|K.L. Rahul
|lbw Woakes
|23
|53
|4
|0
|43.40
|C.A. Pujara
|c Rashid b Woakes
|14
|31
|2
|0
|45.16
|V. Kohli (c)
|Not out
|4
|11
|0
|0
|36.36
|Extras
|4b, 2lb
|6
|Total
|26.4 Overs, 3 wkts
|82
Fall of Wickets
- 60 Dhawan 18.4ov
- 65 Rahul 20.6ov
- 82 Pujara 26.4ov
Match Details
- Date
- 18th - 22nd Aug 2018
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Trent Bridge
- Umpires
- M Erasmus, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- A S Dar
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- R J Bailey
Live Commentary
-
26.4
OUT! Caught. Chris Woakes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, well timed in the air under control to fine leg, by Rashid. Adil Rashid famously didn't bat, bowl or take a catch at Lord's but he's contributed in a big way today. Pujara has taken on the short ball in the last over before lunch and hit it well but straight to Rashid at fine leg.
The first hour belonged to India but England have bounced back superbly, led by Chris Woakes (3-18) who is having a big impact on the series.
-
26.3
Chris Woakes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
26.2
Chris Woakes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
26.1
Chris Woakes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
25.6
Stuart Broad to Virat Kohli. Out-swinging half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
25.5
Stuart Broad to Virat Kohli. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
25.4
Stuart Broad to Virat Kohli. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
25.3
Stuart Broad to Virat Kohli. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
25.2
Stuart Broad to Virat Kohli. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
25.1
APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Stuart Broad to Virat Kohli. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow, appeal made for L.B.W. Big swing in and Kohli was well beaten but he was struck outside the line of off stump.
-
24.6
Chris Woakes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
24.5
Chris Woakes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
24.4
Chris Woakes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
24.3
Chris Woakes to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
24.2
Chris Woakes to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Broad.
-
24.1
Chris Woakes to Virat Kohli. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
23.6
Stuart Broad to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow. Absolute ripsnorter to end the over. Came back in a long way, beat Pujara and somehow missed the stumps.
-
23.5
Stuart Broad to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
23.4
Stuart Broad to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
23.3
Stuart Broad to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pope.
-
23.2
Stuart Broad to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
23.1
Stuart Broad to Virat Kohli. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow. Kohli desperate to feel bat on ball first up.
-
22.6
Chris Woakes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
22.5
Chris Woakes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
22.4
Chris Woakes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
22.3
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Woakes going very full searching for the magic ball almost, lovely timing as Pujara just met the ball with the full face.
-
22.2
Chris Woakes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
22.1
Chris Woakes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
21.6
Ben Stokes to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
21.5
Ben Stokes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
21.4
Ben Stokes to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) past fine leg for 4 runs. Poor Jonny Bairstow had no chance of stopping that booming inswinger down the legside.
-
21.3
Ben Stokes to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
21.2
Ben Stokes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
21.1
Ben Stokes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
20.6
OUT! L.B.W. Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Chris Woakes to Lokesh Rahul. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to. Chris Woakes strikes again. Quick seam movement trapped Rahul in front and India have burned a review.
-
20.5
Chris Woakes to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
20.4
Chris Woakes to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
20.3
Chris Woakes to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
20.2
Chris Woakes to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
20.1
Chris Woakes to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to third slip for no runs, fielded by Jennings.
-
19.6
Ben Stokes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
19.5
Ben Stokes to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
19.4
Ben Stokes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
19.3
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Stokes has got the ball hooping. Big inswinger and Pujara just gets enough bat on the ball.
-
19.2
Ben Stokes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
19.1
Ben Stokes to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
18.6
Chris Woakes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Root.
-
18.5
Chris Woakes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
18.4
OUT! Caught. Chris Woakes to Shikhar Dhawan. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, outside edge to second slip, by Buttler. Great bowling from the hero of the Lord's test, Chris Woakes. Dhawan was stuck on the crease and had to play at it. Fast edge to Buttler at second slip to end the promising opening partnership.
-
18.3
Chris Woakes to Shikhar Dhawan. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
18.2
Chris Woakes to Shikhar Dhawan. Half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
18.1
Chris Woakes to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
17.6
Ben Stokes to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
17.5
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Extra bounce, Rahul was committed to the stroke and it flew over the slips.
-
17.4
Ben Stokes to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
17.3
Ben Stokes to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
17.2
Ben Stokes to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
17.1
Ben Stokes to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.