WATCH: Harry Judd in The Zone with Michael Atherton and Kumar Sangakkara

England's Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes provided a brilliant rearguard on the fourth day of the third Test at Trent Bridge, after top-order wickets had again tumbled.

Well, could the answer to England's woes with the bat come from an unlikely source, namely a McFly drummer who models his cricketing technique on hero Michael Atherton?

While at the Test match on Monday, Harry took to The Zone and received throw-downs from none other than Athers, under the watchful eye of Kumar Sangakkara, the Sri Lankan batting great on hand to give some advice to Judd, who wanted to improve his off-side game.

Click on the video above to watch how Harry hit them.

Judd faced throw-downs from Mike Atherton and received batting tips from Kumar Sangakkara

