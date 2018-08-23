Steve Smith steers Barbados Tridents to CPL win over Jamaica Tallawahs

Steve Smith picked up his first T20 wickets since 2014 as Barbados Tridents beat Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League

Former Australia captain Steve Smith starred with bat and ball as Barbados Tridents held off Jamaica Tallawahs to triumph by just two runs at Lauderhill.

Smith salvaged the Tridents' innings by top-scoring with 63 from 44 balls and then dealt Jamaica's run chase a fatal blow by removing both openers in the same over.

The Tallawahs seemed to be coasting at 80-0 from nine overs - more than halfway to their target of 157 - but failed to recover from Smith's double strike and slumped to their third straight Caribbean Premier League defeat.

Put in to bat, Barbados were in deep trouble at 39-3 until Smith and Shai Hope (43 from 35 balls) came together with a partnership of 103 to raise their side's total to 156-6.

Steve Smith scored his first half-century since returning to competitive cricket in the Caribbean Premier League

Both batsmen eventually fell to Andre Russell (2-32), who outwitted Hope with a slower delivery before Smith was caught on the boundary in the final over - somehow managing to dislodge his bails in the process.

Johnson Charles (42) and Glenn Phillips (36) got the Tallawahs' reply off to a flier, but Smith (2-19) - who had not taken a T20 wicket since 2014 - collected two inside five balls.

The game still looked Jamaica's to lose - and they contrived to do just that, with David Miller (28no) and Ross Taylor (26no) gleaning just seven runs from Raymon Reifer's final over to come up short at 154-3.