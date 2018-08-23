Joe Root and Jos Buttler to play for Sydney Thunder in Big Bash

England Test captain Joe Root and vice-captain Jos Buttler will play for Sydney Thunder in this winter's Big Bash.

The duo will represent the Thunder for the first half of the tournament - in between England's tours to Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

Root has played 28 T20 internationals and top scored with 54 in England's World T20 final defeat by West Indies back in 2016.

However, he went unpicked in the Indian Premier League draft and was dropped by England for the final game of this summer's series against India.

Root has now signed his first overseas T20 contract as he looks to return to his best form in the shortest form of the game.

Jos Buttler will be embarking on his second stint with Sydney Thunder

Buttler is regarded as one of the finest T20 players in the world and this will be his second stint with Thunder.

He was a key performer for the Rajasthan Royals in this year's Indian Premier League, having previously represented Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils, and has played 65 T20 internationals.