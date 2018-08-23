James Vince recalled by England for fourth Test against India

James Vince has been recalled by England to provide cover for Jonny Bairstow for the fourth Test against India.

Bairstow suffered a small fracture to his left middle finger after being struck by the ball while keeping wicket on day three of the third Test, as India went on to secure a 203-run victory at Trent Bridge.

With Bairstow's availability in doubt, Vince has been drafted into England's 14-man squad for the fourth Test, which gets underway at the Ageas Bowl on August 30.

Sky Sports News understands that, if passed fit for the match, Bairstow will play as a specialist batsman, with Jos Buttler acting as wicket-keeper in Southampton.

Vince averages just 24.90 in Test cricket and has not featured for England in a five-day game since the series defeat to New Zealand in April.

However, the Hampshire batsman has performed strongly in county cricket this season, scoring 847 runs at an average of 56.46.

"The selection panel felt this was the right time to reintroduce James Vince to the Test squad," national selector Ed Smith said.

"James will provide cover in case Jonny Bairstow's fractured finger prevents him playing in the fourth Test match."

Meanwhile, bowler Jamie Porter has not been included in the squad and will return to Essex ahead of their County Championship clash with Hampshire.

"Jamie Porter has been part of the last three Test squads but the selection panel did not want him to miss the opportunity of playing for Essex in the next round of championship matches," added Smith.

"He will return to the squad in the event of an injury to a seam bowler."

England squad to face India at the Ageas Bowl

Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes

