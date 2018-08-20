Jonny Bairstow fractures finger during England Test against India
Last Updated: 20/08/18 2:31pm
Jonny Bairstow suffered a small fracture to his left middle finger during day three of the third Test against India.
England's wicketkeeper immediately left the field after taking a painful blow when he struggled to gather a delivery from James Anderson before lunch.
He was sent for X-rays and in early afternoon an ECB update read: "He has sustained a small fracture to his left middle finger."
England vs India
August 21, 2018, 10:30am
Bairstow was back at the ground but only to watch from the dressing-room balcony while Jos Buttler continued to deputise for him behind the stumps.
England will face the prospect of a national-record run chase as the tourists pushed their huge lead towards 400 at Trent Bridge.
An ECB spokesman announced the likelihood is that Bairstow will be able to bat.