Jonny Bairstow fractures finger during England Test against India

Jonny Bairstow suffered a small fracture to his left middle finger during day three of the third Test against India.

England's wicketkeeper immediately left the field after taking a painful blow when he struggled to gather a delivery from James Anderson before lunch.

He was sent for X-rays and in early afternoon an ECB update read: "He has sustained a small fracture to his left middle finger."

Bairstow was back at the ground but only to watch from the dressing-room balcony while Jos Buttler continued to deputise for him behind the stumps.

England will face the prospect of a national-record run chase as the tourists pushed their huge lead towards 400 at Trent Bridge.

An ECB spokesman announced the likelihood is that Bairstow will be able to bat.