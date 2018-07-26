England seamer Liam Plunkett to join Surrey on three-year deal

Liam Plunkett has joined Surrey from Yorkshire on a three-year deal

England and Yorkshire seamer Liam Plunkett will join Surrey on a three-year deal at the end of the 2018 season.

Plunkett, a key part of England's white-ball side, has made 73 ODI appearances for his country and also played in 19 T20Is and 13 Tests.

The 33-year-old has won the Specsavers County Championship four times, twice with first club Durham and then on two more occasions with Yorkshire after signing for the Headingley team in 2012.

Plunkett signed for Yorkshire from Durham in 2012

"It's disappointing that it has come to an end but it is incredibly exciting that I've got a chance to go to another really big club and hopefully win some more silverware with them," Plunkett told yorkshireccc.com.

"Obviously Yorkshire took a chance on me after Durham and I appreciate everything they've done for me. I feel as though I've played some of my best cricket at Yorkshire, including getting myself back in to the England team.

"It has been amazing to meet some good friends - some best friends. I think some of the cricket we played, when we won some stuff, was some of the best I've been part of as a team unit.

"There comes a time in people's careers where you don't get offered a contract. Obviously, Yorkshire want to go in a different direction.

"I feel like I've met some really good people, made some fond memories and won some good trophies for an incredibly passionate club."

Plunkett played in the 2018 IPL for Delhi Daredevils (Credit: AFP)

Yorkshire's director of cricket, Martyn Moxon said: "We are trying to assemble a squad that has availability and is within our budget to compete in all three domestic competitions.

"With that in mind, we are not in a position to be able to offer Liam a new contract. He has played a big part in our recent success, and we obviously thank him for that and wish him well for the future."

Surrey director of cricket, Alec Stewart added: "When a player of Liam's ability and experience becomes available it makes perfect sense to sign him. Adding him to our squad gives us great options in all formats and we look forward to seeing him playing for Surrey over the coming years."

