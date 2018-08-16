India's Virat Kohli shakes off injury ahead of Trent Bridge Test against England

India captain Virat Kohli was back in practice ahead of the third Test at Trent Bridge

India captain Virat Kohli’s fitness is 'improving by the day' as the tourists prepare to face England in the third Test at Trent Bridge this weekend.

Kohli was forced off the field by a back injury during the second Test, which India lost by a resounding innings and 159 runs to go 2-0 down in the five-match series.

However, India coach Ravi Shastri reported that the captain was making good progress in practice ahead of the third Test, which gets underway on Saturday.

Shastri said: "He is feeling much better. You saw him in the nets, he is moving much better and improving by the day."

As well as leading the side at Nottingham, Kohli's input with the bat will be vital - he scored exactly 200 in India's two innings during the first Test, which they lost by a narrow 31-run margin.

India coach Ravi Shastri (right) is confident Kohli will be back to full fitness ahead of the third Test

And Shastri called on the rest of the visitors' batting line-up to display greater mental strength at the crease as they attempt to keep the series alive.

"When the occasion demands, it's a case of mental resolve, how you put mind over matter," said the coach.

"Mental discipline will be the key as far as batsmen are concerned going forward in this Test match. Conditions have been tough, as you have seen right through this series.

"But that's where character and discipline comes into play, the resolve to know where your off stump is, to leave a lot of balls, be prepared to look ugly and dirty and show some grit."