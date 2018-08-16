James Anderson or Stuart Broad? Will you pick right in our quiz on England's senior seamers?

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have taken a combined 977 Test wickets

England seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad are bossing India's batsmen - and are the stars of this week's quiz from Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange!

Anderson's nine-for at Lord's has catapulted him to within 11 scalps of supplanting Australia's Glenn McGrath as the leading wicket-taker among seamers in Test cricket.

Broad, meanwhile, ripped through India's middle order at HQ on Sunday to help England take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, one they will now seal if they win at Trent Bridge.

But can you separate some of the pair's England achievements? Take on the challenge below with the answer to every question either Anderson or Broad. Good luck!

